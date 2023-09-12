Minister: Telecommunications Companies Cannot Unilaterally Raise Prices

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 12 (Petra) -- The Lower House's Economy and Investment Committee Tuesday discussed challenges facing the telecommunications sector, including intespeed and cell phone card prices.
The committee's Chairman MP Omar Naber said it had received complaints about a telecommunications company raising the prices of cell phone cards without prior notice.
He told the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Chairman Bassam Sarhan and representatives of telecommunications companies Zain, Orange and Umniah, that there is no need to raise prices on citizens, who struggle under an economic hardship.
Other MPs also stressed the need not to raise the prices of prepaid cards and called for better services by companies to clients.
Hanandeh told the lawmakers that his ministry is crystal clear not to raise prices at present and that it will do its utmost to block any price hike.
He explained that the telecommunications law allows operating companies to modify prices for subscribers, but the ministry will not tolerate unilateral decisions, and there must be concord on any such move.
Hanandeh pointed to a legal, regulatory and legislative gap regarding prepaid contracts, which have no time limit, adding that there is an intention to set the duration of a contract and not leave it open-ended.
He also stressed that subscription contracts are not contracts of compliance, but are governed by the telecommunications law and are monitored and approved within the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.
For his part, Sarhan, the regulatory commission's head, said that the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, has jurisdiction on the issue of a company raising card prices, and it will take action after reviewing the case.
He explained that under the telecommunications law, companies have the right to modify prices under the condition that it is declared a month before going into force, and if it is challenged by any individual, it will be suspended pending a judicial ruling.
Orange representative Raslan Deiraniyeh told the committee that the price hike of between 10 and 11 percent targeted 350,000 subscribers, citing rising maintenance and equipment costs and a high energy bill.
