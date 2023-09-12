Storm Daniel To Stir Up Dust, Cause Mild Atmospheric Instability In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 12 (Petra) -- The effects of Storm Daniel have started to diminish and will only stir up dust and cause atmospheric instability during the late hours of Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance of rainfall in the northern and central regions of the Kingdom.
In a press statement on Tuesday, Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department Raed Khattab said the impact of the storm will begin as of Tuesday with a fresh breeze of winds, reaching between 30 and 40 km/hour, that raise dust and potentially reduce visibility across the Kingdom.
The atmospheric instability is expected to continue on Wednesday with active winds at times and a chance of rain in some western parts of the Kingdom. The rain may be accompanied by thunder.
The department warned citizens of reduced visibility on Tuesday and Wednesday due to dust, as well as potentially slick roads from the rain.
MENAFN12092023000117011021ID1107053670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.