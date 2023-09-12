Qatar Participates In 25Th Meeting Of Gcc Ministers Responsible For Climate Affairs

Muscat: The State of Qatar participated on Monday in the 25th meeting of the ministers responsible for climate affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in the Sultanate of Oman.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani chaired Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The meeting discussed several environmental and climate issues on the agenda.

Qatar also participated in the 43rd meeting of the GCC undersecretaries responsible for environmental affairs.