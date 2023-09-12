Shura Council Participates In International Parliamentary Meeting In Vietnam

Hanoi: The Shura Council is participating in a parliamentary meeting on science for peace that began today in the province of Quy Nhon, Vietnam, organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union under the theme 'Water security and insecurity: Rebuilding peaceful coexistence with science'.

The Council is represented at the meeting, which lasts three days, by member of the Shura Council HE Mohammed bin Mahdi Al Ahbabi, who is the chairman of the Permanent Committee for International Peace and Security at the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The meeting discusses several topics related to what science and technology can offer to contribute to politics and peaceful coexistence, through the application of international cooperation models.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of finding mechanisms that allow scientists from all backgrounds to cooperate with each other to achieve that goal.