39Th Executive Committee Of Association Of Secretaries-General Of Arab Parliaments Meets In Doha

Doha, Qatar: The executive committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments held its 39th meeting in Doha this evening, headed by Shura Council Secretary-General, and President of the Association HE Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala.

The meeting discussed holding a supplementary vote for the executive committee, after a member position became vacant. The committee also discussed amending the Association's internal regulations and articles of association, as well as the competency guidelines of Arab parliaments' Secretaries-General, to be presented to the general assembly meeting on Tuesday.



Furthermore, the executive committee discussed changing the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments' logo, in addition to other items on the agenda.

The executive committee meeting was namely attended by: Vice President of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments HE Ahmed Manna, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Representatives Safwan Bashir, and Secretary-General of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Abdirahman Mohamed.

The executive committee's meeting will be followed by the 10th conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, which will begin tomorrow.