Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Directors Of Public Security Of Gcc States

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the 4th meeting of Their Excellencies, Directors of Public Security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held on Monday at the headquarters of the General-Secretariat in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Director of Public Security HE Major General Abdullah Mohammed Al Suwaidi led the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The meeting discussed an array of topics on its agenda that would bolster facets of cooperation and joint security action in GCC states.