Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Directors Of Public Security Of Gcc States

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the 4th meeting of Their Excellencies, Directors of Public Security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held on Monday at the headquarters of the General-Secretariat in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Director of Public Security HE Major General Abdullah Mohammed Al Suwaidi led the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.
The meeting discussed an array of topics on its agenda that would bolster facets of cooperation and joint security action in GCC states.
MENAFN12092023000063011010ID1107053643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.