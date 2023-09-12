(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Brussels: The EU has pledged 1 million euros ($1.07 million) to Moroto support relief efforts in areas affected by the recent earthquake, which hit several parts of the country.
European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said that in solidarity with the Moroccan people, they are releasing 1 million euros in funding to help alleviate the most urgent needs of the most affected population. The EU remains ready to assist Moroin any necessary way during this difficult time.
Last Friday, a 7-magnitude earthquake struck Moroat a depth of about 8 km, killing hundreds of people and destroying buildings and properties in several villages and cities. Read Also
