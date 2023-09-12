Usqbc Announces Qfza As Falcon Member

Doha: The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) has announced that Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) joined USQBC as a new Falcon Member.

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones.

QFZ offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100 percent foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities.