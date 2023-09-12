Qse Index Surpasses 10,300 Level, Jumps Over 100 Points

Doha, Qatar: Shares in Qatar's stock market witnessed a notable bounce-bank as the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged 108.79 points or 1.06 percent, yesterday to close at 10,346.46 points helped by strong buying interest from investors.

On Thursday, the QSE Index closed at 10,237.64 points. During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 246.019 million from 219.378 million on Thursday and the value of shares increased to QR580.487m from QR555.158m on September 7, as a result of implementing 16,344 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 41 companies rose, while the prices of 10 companies decreased, and three companies maintained their previclosing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR608.370bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR602.983bn.

The indices of seven sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return index gained 1.06 percent to 22,204.89, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 1.15 percent to 4,600.62 points and QSE All Share Index rose 0.89 percent to 3,465.99 points. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, insurance, telecoms and consumer goods and services gained 0.71 percent, 1.93 percent, 0.62 percent, 0.45, 0.30 percent, 0.19 percent and 0.12 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Lesha Bank (QFC), Masraf Al Ryan, Industries Qatar, Qatar Islamic Insurance and Qatari Investors Group rising 3.8 percent, 3.7 percent, 3.4 percent, 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. While Zad Holding, Qatar National Cement, The Commercial Bank, Inma Holding and Widam Food Company lost 2.1 percent, 1.8 percent, 0.9 percent, 0.9 percent, and 0.8 percent respectively.

The Qatar Stock Exchange index concluded last week's trading up by 0.42 percent, gaining 42.90 points to stand at 10,237, compared to previweek's trading, supported by the improved oil prices that surged to more than $90 per barrel.

The performance of the QSE general witnessed pressure in the first three sessions, leading it to drop to levels below 10,000 points, while the market bounced upwards during the last two sessions to close at 10,237.64 points, benefiting from the surge in oil prices.

Last month all of Qatar Stock Exchange listed companies disclosed their financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and the results showed aprofit of QR24.55bn.