Dukhan Bank Unveils Home Finance Campaign

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has launched a new home finance campaign for its valued customers to benefit from a cashback reward of up to QR200,000 when they apply for home financing worth QR500,000 and above.

The campaign, which will run until November 4, 2023, will provide customers the opportunity to avail a low profit rate of 7 percent per annum.

Customers can take advantage of the offer and apply for a minimum finance amount of QR500,000 for a payment tenure of 15 years and up to 30 years. The campaign will also provide customers with a grace period of up to 12 months for nationals and 6 months for expatriates.

Dukhan Bank provides another unique financing solution for individuals with aspirations of homeownership, coupled with the opportunity to benefit from a substantial cashback reward.

The bank maintains its commitment to offering innovative, hassle-free, and seamless services, enabling customers to achieve their most significant goals.

Customers can learn more about the home finance campaign and the banks' many other products and services by visiting Dukhan Bank's website on or calling the Call Centre on 800 8555. They can also ask the Bank's virtual assistant 'Rashid' on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.