Qc, Francophonie Review Enhancing Cooperation

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) has recently discussed ways to enhance cooperation with the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).

This came during a meeting between Qatar Chamber's board member, Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Emadi, and Levon Amirjanyan, the OIF's Regional Representative for the Middle East, who is currently visiting Doha.

In his remarks, Levon Amirjanyan provided an overview of the OIF, which aims to enhance cooperation among French-speaking countries in the economic and cultural domains. He noted that the regional office is located in Lebanon and encompasses four countries: Lebanon, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE.

He invited the Chamber, Qatari businessmen, and companies to participate in the Economic & Trade Mission of the Francophonie (MEMO), which will be held in Greece and Lebanon from October 4th to October 11th, 2023.

He pointed out that the event will witness significant participation from firms and business organizations in the agribusiness, renewable energies, digital goods and services, sustainable tourism, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics sectors from 88 countries.

For his part, Abdulla Al Emadi said the mission offers an opportunity to promote the Qatari economy and its investment climate, while exploring investment prospects available in both sides. He affirmed that the Chamber will actively encourage Qatari businessman to participate in the event.

Al Emadi also praised the strong relations between Qatar and France across all levels, especially in the economic and commercial spheres.

He highlighted that bilateral trade between both countries reached QR16.4bn last year, compared to QR6.2bn in 2021, marking a substantial growth of 165 percent.

It is noteworthy that the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) was founded in 1970. Its aim is to promote the French language and foster political, educational, economic, and cultural cooperation among its 88 member countries.

The Francophonie's mission mandates include the promotion of the French language and cultural and linguistic diversity. Furthermore, it focuses on the promotion of peace, democracy, and human rights, as well as the support for education, training, higher education, and research. Additionally, it aims to foster economic cooperation to enhance sustainable development.