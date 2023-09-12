Al Duhail Begin Title Defence With Win

Defending champions Al Duhail got off to a winning start at the Ooredoo Cup beating Al Shamal 2-1 in their opening Group B match at Grand Hamad Stadium yesterday.

Fares Said Amer (22nd minute) and Isaac Lihaji (33rd minute -penalty) scored for Al Duhail while Mohsen Al Yazidi scored Al Shamal's only goal in the 38th minute.

In other group match, Al Markhiya staged a brilliant fightback to hold Al Gharafa to a 3-3 draw after trailing by three goals in half time at Saoud Bin Abulrahman Stadium.