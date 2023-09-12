W Doha Seals Collaboration With Lic As Official Hotel Partner And Caterer

Doha, Qatar: W Doha Hotel & Residences announced that, in partnership with Lusail International Circuit (LIC), it has been appointed as the official hotel partner and caterer for the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 next month.

As part of the collaboration, the hotel will also be activating an engaging fan zone experience at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 at LIC, in addition to hosting the official and exclusive Formula 1 post event reception.

The collaboration between W Doha and LIC was unveiled during a special signing ceremony yesterday at COYA restaurant located at W Doha.

The ceremony was hosted by General Manager of W Doha Wassim Daageh, and CEO of LIC and Executive Director of Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) Amro Al Hamad. The event was attended by members of the media and other prominent guests.

The LIC is set to come alive from October 6 to 8 bringing the biggest names in F1 racing to Qatar for the second time, offering residents, guests and F1 fans from around the world a spectacle of motoring skill and acceleration.

The event will feature multiple cuisines from W Doha's award-winning outlets and see the hotel's experienced team cater to thousands of local, regional, and international guests and attendees across designated hospitality lounges.

W Doha is also assigned to be the Official post race event gathering venue for the event which is anticipated to feature exciting performances. The dedicated event promises to captivate and amaze guests, providing them with immersive experiences that bring them closer to the exhilarating world of F 1.

“Lusail International Circuit is pleased to collaborate with W Doha to deliver a luxury hospitality experience at this year's race. We are confident that this partnership will bring a seamless and high-end experience to fans of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023,” said Amro Al Hamad.

“This agreement further marks W Doha's commitment to Qatar's tourism and sports sectors and we look forward to creating unforgettable moments for guests and motoring enthusiasts visiting Qatar from all over the world in true W Hotel style. Our talented Food & Beverage team are ready to deliver a creative and sophisticated culinary experience at the Formula 1 hospitality lounges and fan zones and we very much look forward to welcoming F1 fans to enjoy our award-winning restaurants and the host of post race activations we have curated specifically for this exciting tournament,” commented Wassim Daageh.

The agreement with LIC further reinforces W Doha as a leading lifestyle hotel, supporting major sporting events in Qatar. The hotel was also recently named as the exclusive hotel and preferred residence of the Qatar Basketball Federation in August.