Doha, Qatar: QU Health at Qatar University (QU) organised the second orientation exhibition for new students under the slogan“QU Health: Your Gateway to the Health Professions.” The purpose of this exhibition is to provide an opportunity for new students to become acquainted with QU Health, its five colleges, university life, as well as student organizations and clubs.

Professor Dr. Asma Al Thani, the Vice President of Health and Medical Sciences; Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, the Chief Medical Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC); and Dr. Khalid Al Khanji - Chief of Strategy and Development at QU, attended the event in addition to Deans, Directors, department heads, faculty members and students from QU Health colleges.

QU's commitment to excellence in health profession education is evident in the extensive participation of healthcare organizations from across the country. These organizations include Hamad Medical Corporation, the Primary Health Care Corporation, Aspetar, Sidra Medicine, Qatar BioBank, and Qatar Airways, among others. The exhibition's purpose is to provide insights into educational and professional programs while detailing the varimedical and health programs within each institution.

In a statement, Dr. Al Ansari highlighted the educational quality and significant advancements in programmes offered by QU Health. He emphasized that QU provides variservices that nourish students' minds and enhance their skills. He also mentioned that HMC collaborates with QU Health in research, student clinical training, and hiring graduates.

He added,“Our partnership with QU marks a turning point in healthcare in Qatar. By combining our strengths, we aim to create a healthcare and education ecosystem that sets new standards of excellence and benefits our community.”

Furthermore, Dr. Asmaa stressed the importance of the second introductory meeting for students in the Health and Medical Sciences sector and the accompanying exhibition.

She stated,“This meeting serves as the first step in students' educational and professional journey, offering them insights into the skills and opportunities available in the health field and academic life within QU Health.”

Dr. Alla El Awaisi, Director of Clinical Operations and Engagement, added that QU Health is dedicated to introducing new students to the variservices it offers and fostering a collaborative culture, especially since the first year of study involves common subjects for all students. She stated that QU Health is committed to introducing new students to all the services provided and foster a culture of collaboration.

QU takes pride in its vibrant student life, where variorganizations play a crucial role in fostering personal growth and development. Student organizations like the IPE student association and Qatar Undergraduate Health and Medical Research Association are just a few examples.

It is worth mentioning that QU Health is one of the largest academic health clusters in the region, comprising five colleges: the College of Health Sciences, the College of Pharmacy, the College of Medicine, the College of Dentistry, and the College of Nursing.