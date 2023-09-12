Amir To Visit Guyana And El Salvador

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to embark on an official state visit tomorrow, September 12, to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

HH the Amir will also make an official visit to the Republic of El Salvador.

The visits are in response to the invitation of Their Excellencies the Presidents of the two countries.

During the two visits, HH the Amir will discuss with the presidents of the two countries and their senior officials, ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in varifields, in addition to exchanging views on variregional and international issues of common interest.

Moreover, a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding will be signed in variareas of cooperation.

His Highness will be accompanied by an official delegation.