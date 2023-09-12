Amir Directs Sending Urgent Assistance To Areas Affected By Floods, Torrents In Libya

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has directed sending urgent assistance to the areas affected by floods and torrents in the east of the sisterly State of Libya.

