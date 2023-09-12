Qatar Takes Part In 45Th Session Of World Heritage Committee

Riyadh: The State of Qatar, represented by Qatar Museums, is participating in the extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee hosted by Saudi Arabia, from September 10-25.

Qatar's participation in this session comes as it is one of the 21 members of the committee.

Qatar Museums epitomizes the active role played by Qatar globally as a member of the World Heritage Committee from 2021 until 2025.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) HE Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab, Director of the Department of International Cooperation in Qatar Museums Dr. Fatima Hassan Al Sulaiti and Head of the International Affairs Department at Qatar Museums, Dr. Rashid Ali Malhia, are representing Qatar in the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee.

On the sidelines of the committee's meetings, Qatar Museums, in collaboration with the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO, alongside the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science will organize an event on September 16 to mark the 10th anniversary of the inscription of the archaeological heritage site of Al Zubarah on the UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The event will give an opportunity for experts and professionals to view the protection, preservation, and site management plans.

The event is a good vindication of Qatar's commitment to safeguarding its cultural heritage and promoting its historical significance globally, in addition to Qatar's unyielding endeavor to develop a sense of pride and ownership among local and global communities in protecting this historical and unique site for the generations to come.