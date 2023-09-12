Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ilo Director-General

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday in his office with Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) HE Gilbert Houngbo.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and ILO.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated HE Houngbo on assuming his duties. His Excellency also affirmed Qatar's commitment to working with ILO based on its approach that supports multilateral action.

For his part, the Director-General of ILO expressed his appreciation to the State of Qatar for its commitment to workers' rights and the radical reforms that came into effect in recent years, which made Qatar a role model in the field of migrant workers' rights.