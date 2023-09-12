Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ilo Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Monday in his office with Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) HE Gilbert Houngbo.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and ILO.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated HE Houngbo on assuming his duties. His Excellency also affirmed Qatar's commitment to working with ILO based on its approach that supports multilateral action.
For his part, the Director-General of ILO expressed his appreciation to the State of Qatar for its commitment to workers' rights and the radical reforms that came into effect in recent years, which made Qatar a role model in the field of migrant workers' rights.
MENAFN12092023000063011010ID1107053610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.