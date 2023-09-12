Two Ministry Of Interior Officials To Face Criminal Court For Embezzlement, Abuse Of Power

Doha, Qatar: The Attorney General ordered the referral of two officers in the Ministry of Interior to the criminal court.

This comes following the completion of the investigation of the two officers in the Ministry of Interior who had previously been arrested by the Ministry of Interior and referred to the Public Prosecution in 2022.

The Public Prosecution's investigations concluded that the accused had committed crimes related to public office, including embezzlement of public funds, forgery of official papers, and intentional damage to public money, bribery, money laundering (obtained from these crimes), and abuse of power.