Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Australia

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Monday with Ambassador of Australia to Qatar HE Shane Flanagan.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed his wishes to HE the Ambassador for success in performing his duties.