Prime Minister Of Italy Leaves Doha

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Italian Republic HE Giorgia Meloni left Doha on Monday after an official visit to the country.

Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen-off upon departure from the Hamad International Airport by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic HE Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada, and Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar HE Paolo Toschi.