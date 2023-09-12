Prime Minister Of Italy Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Italian Republic HE Giorgia Meloni left Doha on Monday after an official visit to the country.
Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen-off upon departure from the Hamad International Airport by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic HE Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada, and Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar HE Paolo Toschi.
