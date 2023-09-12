Qatar Museums Lines Up Artistic, Cultural Events

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums will host a series of artistic and cultural events and performances during Expo 2023 Doha that are in line with the global event's themes and objectives, namely the preservation of the environment.

It will also help foster sustainability by highlighting the importance of sustainable activities in the daily lives and ensuring visitors are aware of the significance of sustainability.

The Expo 2023 Doha organising committee yesterday signed a collaboration and partnership agreement with Qatar Museums in yet another stride towards positioning Qatar as a global tourism hub.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the Expo 2023 Committee H E Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohammed Al Khouri and Qatar Museums Acting CEO Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi.

The partnership underscores Qatar Museums' commitment to fostering cultural dialogue with Expo 2023 Doha expected to attract over 3 million visitors and more than 80 participating countries.

Moreover, the partnership will solidify Qatar Museums' reputation as a cultural destination for art enthusiasts, history aficionados and environmental enthusiasts from around the world.

“Through this partnership with Qatar Museums, Expo 2023 Doha aims to solidify Qatar's position as a global tourist destination,” said Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohammed Al Khouri.

“Qatar Museums will support the international event in a multitude of ways, notably by supporting ecological development initiatives”, he added.

He said that the collaboration between Expo 2023 Doha and Qatar Museums marks a pivotal moment in cultural exchange that will create an unprecedented cultural and ecological experience.

“This exhibition is a testament to the power of cooperation in curating narratives that resonate across cultures and generation. Through this partnership with Qatar Museums, we aim to break new ground in celebrating the shared human experience with a green lens, in addition to promoting artistic and cultural sustainability,” said Al Khouri.

Commenting on the partnership, Qatar Museums Acting CEO Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said:“We are pleased to collaborate with the organising committee of Expo 2023 Doha as part of our vision at Qatar Museums to support all international exhibitions and events hosted by Qatar, namely Expo 2023 Doha, which will have a significant positive impact on the local and international cultural landscape.”

“As a leading cultural institution in Qatar, our vision goes hand-in-hand with that of Expo 2023 Doha, for we seek to foster sustainable development and ensure all museums in Qatar are low-emission, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Qatar Museums vision to achieve more sustainable and modern cultural development where humans coexist in harmony with nature,” said Al Rumaihi.

With the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment,” Expo 2023 Doha strives to foster global unity among nations, organisations, and individuals, encouraging them to explore inventive environmental and horticultural solutions at home and abroad.

Running for 179 days from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 and aiming to reach more than 3 million visitors, Expo Doha 2023 will offer guests with an opportunity to visit ornamental gardens, attend public debates, conferences, live shows and enjoy art and culinary performances in the dedicated area in Al Bidda Park spanning across 1.7 million square metres and facing the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.