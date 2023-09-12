Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Condoles With Libya Over Deadly Flooding

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has voiced regret over the occurrence of a storm and floods in parts of Libya that left a huge number of citizens dead and missing in the country.

Kanaani extended condolences to the Libyan people and government over the tragic incident.

While extending his sympathy to Libyan people and government, particularly the families of the victims, he prayed to God for divine mercy on those killed and wished swift recovery for the injured.