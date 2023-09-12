Nigeria: President Tinubu Mourns The Doyen Of Accounting, Oloye Akintola Williams

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shares in the pain of loss with the family, friends and associates of the Doyen of Accounting in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Chief Akintola Williams, who passed away on Monday at the age of 104 years old.

President Tinubu sympathizes with the Government and people of Lagos and Ogun States, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN), the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and other financial institutions that were founded by the centurion, who had lived an admirable life of charity with an impactful influence on future generations.

President Tinubu affirms that Oloye Williams epitomized integrity, resilience and resourcefulness which was amply demonstrated when he established the first accounting firm, Akintola Williams &(Deliotte & Touche), by an African, in 1952, which inspired self-confidence in a generation of professionals who would make further impact in strengthening transparency and compentence in the Accounting profession.

The President believes the numerhonours, recognitions and awards received by Oloye Williams during his lifetime, including the OFR and NNOM awards, have hardly reflected his immense contributions to the growth of the nation and humanity, particularly with respect to his investments in lifting the most impoverished and vulnerable of our citizens through his robust support for education and healthcare institutions.

President Tinubu notes the historic role played by the first indigenchartered accountant in the public service, having served at varitimes as the Chairman of the Federal Income Tax Appeal Commissioners; Member of the Coker Commission of Inquiry into the Statutory Corporations of the former Western Region of Nigeria; Member of the Board of Trustees of the Commonwealth Foundation; and as the Chairman of the Public Service Review Panel to correct the anomalies in the Udoji Salary Review Commission.

The President fondly recalls sending warm felicitations to the centenarian on his 104th birthday, on August 9th of this year, and appreciating his position in the history of Nigeria, and Africa, having scored many firsts in establishing many institutions that have shaped the African economy over his lifetime.

President Tinubu prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of Oloye Williams, and comfort his beloved family.

