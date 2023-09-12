Global Africa Business Initiative Announces World-Class Lineup For ‘Unstoppable Africa’ 2023 Event

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) ( ), the leading platform for promoting business, trade, and investment across the continent, is pleased to announce the lineup for its flagship event 'Unstoppable Africa' on 21-22 September 2023.

The two-day event, to be co-convened by the African Union on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, serves as a pivotal forum for Heads of State and Government, CEOs, investors, policymakers, industry experts, artists, athletes, and U.N. leaders to discuss and strategize the way forward for Africa's dynamic business landscape.

This landmark event takes place as Africa's leaders work collectively to leverage the continent's assets, including a young population and abundant natural resources while turning challenges like climate change, energy constraints, water scarcity, and food supply into opportunities. The initiative mirrors Africa's aspiration to rise above challenges and embrace opportunities for positive transformation.

GABI aims to catalyze Africa's key role in the global marketplace. 'Unstoppable Africa' is a powerful affirmation of GABI's unwavering commitment to redefining Africa's economic narrative for Africa and the world. The convening will facilitate solution-driven dialogues, inclusive participation, and enriching conversations and debates, all geared towards accelerating and amplifying Africa to new heights of business growth and economic transformation.

Confirmed participants

The event boasts a diverse and influential lineup of speakers, each representing a distinct facet of Africa's dynamic business ecosystem. To date, some of the confirmed speakers and participants include:



H .E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal

H.E. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana

H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations

Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank

Professor Benedict Oramah, President, AfrExImBank

Samalia Zubairu, President & CEO at the African Finance Corporation

Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation

Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City

Senait Fisseha, Vice President of Global Programs, The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

Spike Lee, filmmaker and actor, United States

Acha Leke, Chairman and Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company

Ruth Porat, President & CIO, Google and Alphabet

Jame s Manyika, Senior Vice-President, Google

Dr James Mwangi, CEO & Managing Director, Equity Group Holdings

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman at the BUA Group

Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation

Dr Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa CDC

Corinne Momal-Vanian, Executive Director, Kofi Annan Foundation

Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter

Caroline Wanga, President & CEO, Essence Ventures; Co-Founder of Wanga Woman LLC

Baaba Maal, recording artist, Senegal Asisat Oshoala, Professional Footballer, Nigeria

Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO at the UN Global Compact, says:“GABI's 'Unstoppable Africa' event is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in amplifying Africa's opportunities.”

The event will be hosted by Folly Bah Thibault from Aljazeera English and is supported by Google, Mastercard Foundation, Summa Group, AfrExImBank, Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASRi), Rockefeller Foundation, The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) among others.

Tamika Tremaglio, Executive Director of the NBPA said:“We are thrilled to be part of GABI's 'Unstoppable Africa' event. Our partnership is rooted in the belief that economic growth and sustainable development in Africa are vital not only for the continent but also for the world at large.” The NBPA's commitment to social impact, equality, and empowerment aligns with GABI's mission to redefine Africa's business landscape.

The foof this year's agenda will revolve around three pivotal themes: Energy Access & Energy Transition, Inclusive Growth & Trade, and Digital Transformation. These themes will be explored through a series of impactful high-level keynotes, engaging fireside chats, and thought-provoking panel discussions, all of which will provide in-depth insights into the future of the continent.

For more information on the Global Africa Business Initiative and the program for September's“Unstoppable Africa” event, please visit GABI's Official Website ( ).

This year, livestream and virtual participation will be available for this highly anticipated event. To register for the event, please click here ( ).

