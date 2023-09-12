Dprk Top Leader Departs For Russia By Special Train

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, left capital city Pyongyang by train on Sunday afternoon, to visit the Russian Federation, according to the report.– NNN-YONHAP

