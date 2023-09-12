New Thai Pm Proposes Digital Money Handout, Energy Price Cuts In Policy Statement

The country's key drivers of growth, including tourism and spending, are experiencing a sluggish recovery, leading to the risk of an economic recession, Srettha told a joint sitting of the National Assembly, adding that, stimumeasures are necessary to reinvigorate the economy.

“The 10,000-baht (around 280 U.S. dollars) digital money distribution to all areas, down to the grassroots level, will kick-start the economy, creating jobs and economic activities, while the government will earn revenue,” he said.

This policy will lay a digital economic foundation for the nation, prepare it for a new economic era, offer new opportunities to the public, open the door to new funding sources for businesses, and improve the efficiency and transparency of the economic system, he added.

Noting additional pressing agendas, Srettha said, the government will solve the debt problems, as household debt is now recorded at over 90 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The prime minister said, the government will also implement plans for reducing energy prices, including for gasoline, cooking gas, and electricity and seeking new energy sources.

He also noted an immediate strategy, focusing on tourism promotion, by implementing vfee exemptions for visitors from specified countries and fast-tracking vapplications for inbound travellers who attend international events.

Under the Thai constitution, the Council of Ministers is required to deliver a policy statement to the bicameral parliament, before officially taking office. Following yesterday's policy address, ensuing debates among parliamentarians are due to last until today.– NNN-TNA