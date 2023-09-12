Handset Industry Likely To Witness 15% Rise In Hiring Activity Ahead Of Festive Season

New Delhi, Sept 11 (KNN) The Indian handset industry is expected to see around a 15 per cent rise in the hiring activity ahead of the festive season, as compared to around 10 per cent last year, staffing experts said.

As per reports, the hiring will be led mainly by the retail side and lean towards contractual roles, as brands push to maximise the crucial sale period.







The likely rise in hiring activity comes even as the past few quarters saw handset makers pull back on hiring due to muted shipments. However, the pick-up in 5G shipments, coupled with expected positive customer sentiment around the festive season will prompt brands to increase their sales and support workforce for this period, they added.

Lohit Bhatia, president, workforce management at Quess Corp said,“This is the first festive season that truly reflects the economic situation in the sense that it does not have the overhang of the pandemic, nor the euphoria of coming out of the pandemic as 2022 did.”

After dull shipments over the past few months, handset makers are expected to try and make the most of the festive season, especially as 5G roll-out progresses and shipments for 5G smartphones pick up. The festive season accounts for around a fifth of annual sales.

"With 5G picking up pace, and many smartphone owners needing to upgrade their phones to access 5G services, the handset brands are focussing on strengthening their sales and support teams this festive quarter," said RP Yadav, chairman and managing director at staffing firm GenConsultants.

Over the past few quarters, the handset segment has seen indirect attrition in that the executives moving out of a company have not been replaced given the muted demand. However, with the festive season approaching, these positions will have to be filled up, and additional executives are being hired to meet the anticipated spike in demand.

Most of the hiring for the festive season will be contractual, which is the norm for seasonal hiring, experts said.

Flexible hiring for this purpose usually spans 3-6 month contracts. "This time, the festive season hiring covers September to mid-January, so the contracts can be up to six months," Yadav added.

(KNN Bureau)