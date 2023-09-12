Defence Ministry Tops Gem Procurement In Fy24, Buys Goods Worth Rs 13,776 Crore

New Delhi, Sept 11 (KNN) The Ministry of Defence has become the top purchaser on the Government e-marketplace (GeM) as of now in the financial year 2023-24.

According to the data shared by the public procurement platform of the government, as of July 31, the ministry has procured goods and services worth Rs 13,776 crore from the platform.









Sharing the data on X (formerly Twitter), the GeM posted the statistical information referring to Ministry of Defence as its top buyer so far in the current fiscal year.

The post read,“Ministry of Defence leads the way as one of the top procurers on GeM! As of 31st July'23, MoD has defended its procurement leadership and made total purchases worth ₹13,776 Crore on GeM.

@DefenceMinIndia

continues to shine at the top on the GeM portal.”

Defence ministry was the top buyer of MSME goods from GeM in FY23 which nearly doubled its online procurement from the previfiscal.

The ministry had made purchases worth Rs 28,732.9 crore in FY23, up by 90.4 per cent from Rs 15,090.8 crore worth of goods and services bought in FY22.

(KNN Bureau)