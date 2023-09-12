World Spice Congress To Be Held In Mumbai From Sept 15-17

Mumbai, Sept 11 (KNN) The 14th edition of the World Spice Congress (WSC) is all set to be held in Navi Mumbai from September 15-17, 2023.

The theme of the WSC 2023 is VISION 2030: S-P-I-C-E-S, which stands for sustainability, productivity, innovation, collaboration, excellence and safety. The three-day global event is being organised by the Spices Board, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.







The WSC, which is a conglomeration of the global spice industry, has become the most apt platform to deliberate the concerns and considerations of the sector over its three decades long presence.

Since its inception in 1990, the WSC could successfully bring together the global perspectives in the spice sector to its ambient ranging from the traditional food and beverages to the most advanced examinations for nutraceuticals and nootropics.

It has been a much sought after and well attended event. Spices have progressed a great deal from the traditional culinary aspect to astounding utilities in food preservation, food safety, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, cosmetics, natural colourants and much more.

Along with the Spices Board, industry bodies like Indian Spice & Foodstuff Exporters' Association –Mumbai, Indian Pepper and Spice Trade Association –Kochi, Indian Chamber of Commerce-Kolkata and Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders - Unjha, Gujarat are playing a key role in the conference.

(KNN Bureau)