Ntpc Green Energy Join Hands With V O Chidambaranar Port Authority To Develop Hydrogen Hub In Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Sept 11 (KNN)

The NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has joined hands with V O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) to develop a hydrogen hub at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

The MoU was signed by NGEL's General Manager VV Sivakumar and VOCPA CME V Suresh Babu in the presence of Bimal Kumar Jha, Dy. Chairman and Chairman (I/c) (VOCPA) and other senior officials.







As per reports, at the hub that will be constructed on the land supplied by VOCPA, green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as green ammonia and green methanol, will be produced.

This comes in the backdrop of NTPC's Green Hydrogen initiatives and announcement by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal for development of VOC port, Paradip port (Odisha) and Deendayal port (Gujarat) as Hydrogen Hubs.

NTPC is India's largest power utility with core business of power generation having a total installed capacity of over 73 GW. As part of increasing its RE portfolio, a wholly-owned subsidiary NGEL has been formed to take up Renewable Energy Parks and Projects including businesses in the area of Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage Technologies, and Round-the-Clock RE Power.

NTPC Group has a plan of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032 and currently working on a pipeline of 20 pGW, out of which over 3 GW is operational capacity.

(KNN Bureau)