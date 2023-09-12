Asia Cup: Pakistan Pacers Rauf, Naseem Doubtful For Remaining Games

Pakistan have called up pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups following the team's 228-run defeat to India in the Asia Cup on Monday.

The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India.

“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month and the two will continue to remain under the observation of the team's medical panel,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Haris or Naseem are ruled out for the next seven days.

