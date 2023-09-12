Optic Adhesives Market Worth $526 Million By 2027 Globally, At A Cagr Of 9.0% Says Marketsandmarketstm

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on“Optic Adhesives Market”.

99 - Market Data Tables

32- Figures

139 - Pages

List of Key Players in Optic Adhesives Market :

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Optic Adhesives Market:



Drivers: Increasing penetration of smart devices and camera or digital sensors boost the demand for optic adhesives

Restraints: Difficulty in raw material availability and shipping

Opportunities: Technological innovations and new product development areas in aerospace and medical industries Challenges: Toxicity of adhesives causes a possible threat to manufacturers

Asia Pacific accounted for 49.0%, in terms of value, of the global optic adhesives market in 2021. The strong growth in the region is a diverse range of economies, with different levels of economic development and a large variety of industries. The Asia Pacific optic adhesives market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of smart cities in China, South Korea, and India. According to press released by the World Economic forum, in December 2020, about 500 AI-powered smart cities were built and the demand will further increase for smart transportation, smart utilities, smart buildings, and communication infrastructure.

With the growing applications of the adhesives in different end-use industries, the optic adhesives market is also developing. Optic adhesives have different application in optical bonding & assembly, lens bonding cement, fiber optics, and others. The growth of the optical bonding & assembly application segment depends mainly on the smart devices industry penetration. These include the bonding of AR lenses, camera lenses, microscopes, photography optics, smartphones, and others.

The adhesive technologies business segment manufactures and distributes decoration and renovation products for packaged & consumer goods, home & office, building adhesives, and industrial infrastructure. Under the dynamic economic conditions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the organic sales performance of the segment improved significantly compared to the previyear.

Dymax Corporation manufactures ultraviolet/visible light curing adhesives, light curing systems, and dispensing equipment for manufacturers in aerospace, appliance, automotive, display, electronics, glass, industrial, medical device, metal finishing, optical, orthopedic, packaging, plastics, speaker, and structural markets. Dymax low-stress, low-movement, light-curable optical adhesives cure in seconds to provide the strength and clarity of epoxies. Optically clear, high-tensile-strength bonds of 3,000 psi and shrinkage as low as 0.1% are possible with these adhesives. The company has additional facilities located in Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore.

