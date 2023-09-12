Exotel Recognised As The Cx Contact Centre Solution Of The Year

CX Evolve, the premier Customer Experience event in the GCC region, recognised outstanding achievements and innovation in the field with customer experience awards.

The awards, held in held in conjunction with Khaleej Times CX Evolve Summit, served as a platform to honour and celebrate the best practices and strategies employed by businesses and individuals in the GCC region. The occasion brought together a community of CX Champions dedicated to pushing the boundaries of customer experience excellence.

Among the winners was Exotel, recognised as CX Seamless Contact Center Solution of the Year.

Exotel is the emerging market's leading customer conversation platform and business-focused virtual teloperator. It facilitates over 70 million conversations daily for more than 7,100 businesses spanning India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's recent licence to offer cost-effective end-to-end VoIP telephony services reinforces their position as a 100 per cent compliant cloud calling operator.

In a statement, Exotel said its mission is to create a world where brands and their consumers are no strangers, more like friends. Their omnichannel contact centre, communication API suite, and conversational AI converge to create a platform that facilitates Connected Customer Conversations at an unparalleled scale, speed, and ubiquity.

Exotel's impressive client roster include organisations such as Damac, Al Ansari Exchange, Al Fardan Exchange, Dubai Insurance, Ajman Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Human Resources, Tadawi Speciality Hospital, Medcare Healthcare, Mubadala Health, and Blu Smart Mobility India and UAE. Globally, they have served prestigiclients including Google, FIFA Qatar WorldCup, Flipkart, Rapido, OLA, BYJU'S, United Motors (KSA), Abdul Latif AlJameel (KSA), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Cars24, Uber, and Cred.

The CX Evolve Customer Experience Awards 2023 celebrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences.

