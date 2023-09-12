Global Digital Twin In Supply Chain Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in supply chain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The Digital Twin in Supply Chain market is being driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies, which enable real-time monitoring and optimization of supply chain processes. Additionally, the demand for enhanced visibility, predictive analytics, and risk management in supply chains is propelling the growth of digital twin solutions. Furthermore, the need to address supply chain disruptions and improve operational efficiency is fuelling the market's expansion.
Key Market Trends
Increased Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms into digital twin technology is enhancing predictive capabilities for supply chain optimization and decision-making. Blockchain Integration: Blockchain is being explored to improve transparency and traceability within supply chains, reducing the risk of fraud and errors. Real-time Visibility: The demand for real-time visibility into supply chain operations is growing, with digital twins providing a comprehensive view of the entire supply chain ecosystem.
Key Market Insights
Based on software type, the process digital twin segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022. As per the application outlook, the logistics & supply chain optimization segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 The key players operating in the market are AnyLogistix, Google, ParkourSC, Siemens AG, Datumix, Cognition Factory, SenSat, Logivations, Microsoft, MetaTwin, and Dassault Systems among others.
Software Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Process Digital Twin Product Digital Twin
Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2 02 8)
Logistics & Supply Chain Network Optimization Logistics Infrastructure & Design Warehouse Simulation Equipment Condition Monitoring Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa
