Atis Announces Acquisition Of Arundel Elevator Inspections

Founded in 2009 by Tim Marshall, Arundel offers full-service vertical transportation inspection and consulting services, with a primary foon AHJ-mandated safety inspections, modernization design and pre-design services, project management/administration, maintenance management and maintenance audits.

The Arundel acquisition significantly strengthens ATIS' position in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States as the leader in all elevator and escalator consulting, inspection, and compliance needs, including new installation, modernization, safety inspection, due diligence, and design assistance services.

“This acquisition is another great step in advancing our vision to be the global leader in elevator consulting, inspections, and managed services,” said Chip Smith, ATIS CEO.“Tim has been an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, building a great business and team. We couldn't be happier to have them join the ATIS family.”

“ATIS, KJA, and Liberty made a bold statement earlier this year when they announced their merger, and we are thrilled to be joining them to expand delivery of unique and holistic elevator and escalator solutions to drive safety, transparency, accountability and performance,” said Tim Marshall, founder and President of Arundel Elevator Inspections.“This is a great fit for us, and we are confident that this combination will significantly benefit our team members, customers and the riding public.”

About ATIS Ascenda Partners

Created in January 2023 from the merger of ATIS, KJA Consultants, and Liberty Elevator Experts, ATIS (atis) is now North America's largest provider of elevator and escalator management, inspections, and consulting services. The company is leading the industry with its proprietary elevator and escalator compliance and performance management software that also leverages the IoT to significantly improve device safety, compliance, and performance.

About Arundel Elevator Inspections

