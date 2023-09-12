Asia Cup: India Thrash Pakistan By 228 Runs As Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep Dazzle In Super Four

A brilliant innings played by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul takes Team India to 356/2 in 50 overs against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday. Both players brought up their respective centuries after play resumed at 147/2 on Monday.

It was Rahul's sixth ton while it was Kohli's 47th ODI century. Kohli finished at 122* off 94 balls while Rahul ended at 111* at 106 balls.

Pakistan suffered a big blow to its pace attack, as their star bowler Haris Rauf will not be taking the field on Monday's reserve day after picking up a suspected side strain. The extent of Rauf's injury is not clear.

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in an official statement.

"He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He remains under the observation of the team's medical panel," the statement further read.

"He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup around the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs. About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get-go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs," Pakistan Bowling Coach Morne Morkel said during the match.

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will resume at 4.40pm local time (3:10 time) on Monday after rain delayed the start of the reserve day.

Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest. Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

The openers for India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, scored half-centuries and put up 121 runs in a quick start to their innings on Sunday. Despite bowling five wicketless overs and giving up 27 runs, Rauf gave the batting some semblance of control. India had 147 on the board for the cost of two wickets but Pakistan battled back to eliminate both and control the run pace.

Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.

Inputs from wires

