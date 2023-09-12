Tuesday, 12 September 2023 05:15 GMT

Asia Cup: India Thrash Pakistan By 228 Runs As Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep Dazzle In Super Four


India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Monday. Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah did not come to bat due to injuries

Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs. In response, Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.

Covers-off

Play resumed after the inspection, and no overs were deducted from the chase. Shardul Thakur struck in the first over after the resumption, and Mohammad Rizwan edged one to KL Rahul behind the stumps.

Covers have come on in Colombo as rain stopped the ongoing game between India and Pakistan. Chasing 357, Pakistan have lost Imam
    Haq and Babar Azam. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah struck early and got out Pakistani opener Imam
      Haq, while Hardik Pandya got skipper Babar Azam with a ripper.

      Indian innings India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup 2023. Photo: AFP

      A brilliant innings played by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul takes Team India to 356/2 in 50 overs against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday. Both players brought up their respective centuries after play resumed at 147/2 on Monday.

      It was Rahul's sixth ton while it was Kohli's 47th ODI century. Kohli finished at 122* off 94 balls while Rahul ended at 111* at 106 balls.

      Haris Rauf ruled out

      Pakistan suffered a big blow to its pace attack, as their star bowler Haris Rauf will not be taking the field on Monday's reserve day after picking up a suspected side strain. The extent of Rauf's injury is not clear.

      India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. PremadStadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023.

      "Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in an official statement.

      "He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He remains under the observation of the team's medical panel," the statement further read.

      India's KL Rahul (L) celebrates with his teammate Virat Kohli after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. PremadStadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. Photo: AFP

      "He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup around the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs. About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get-go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs," Pakistan Bowling Coach Morne Morkel said during the match.

      India's Virat Kohli (R) and KL Rahul bump their fists during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. PremadStadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. Photo: AFP Reserve day match

      The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will resume at 4.40pm local time (3:10 time) on Monday after rain delayed the start of the reserve day.

      Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest. Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

      The openers for India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, scored half-centuries and put up 121 runs in a quick start to their innings on Sunday. Despite bowling five wicketless overs and giving up 27 runs, Rauf gave the batting some semblance of control. India had 147 on the board for the cost of two wickets but Pakistan battled back to eliminate both and control the run pace.

      Before the weather played spoilsport on Sunday, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively.

      India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was also impacted by rain.

      The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.

      Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for the India Pakistan game and the final also triggered a controversy.

