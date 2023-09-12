Watch: New Zealand Announces Cricket World Cup Squad In 'Best Team Video Ever'

Last updated: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 2:54 PM

New Zealand Cricket board has announced their squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup to be held in India next month. The BlackCaps will take part in the marquee tournament under the leadership of Kane Williamson, while all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and fast-bowler Trent Boult have also made the cut despite not being on the central contract of their cricket board.

Before we take a deep dive into the squad's composition, let's talk a bit about what's winning the inteat the moment - the announcement video of the squad. The New Zealand Cricket got the family members of the players to announce their cap numbers and participation in the cricket carnival scheduled for next month in India.

Among the ones making announcements were the kids, wives, parents and grandparents of players in what's been described as the "most creative" and "incredible" video on social media.

In its post on X, New Zealand Cricket wrote, "Our 2023 Cricket World Cup squad introduced by their number 1 fans!"

"What amazing work," wrote a Blackcaps fan, reacting to the video.

Some have called it "heartwarming".

"Wooow. What a cute way to announce your World Cup squad. Well done, New Zealand Cricket Team," wrote another person on X.

"Best team announcement video ever," said another fan after watching the clip.

Captain Kane Williamson is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League in April. It remains to be seen how soon he returns to action.

While Williamson and fast-bowler Tim Southee will make their fourth appearance at the World Cup, bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Will Young will be eager to showcase their talent at the 50-overs tournament for the first time.

Trent Boult, Matt Henry and vice-captain Tom Latham will feature at their third World Cup.

"From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time, it's always a very exciting time," head coach Gary Stead said.

There have been some tough calls, and there will be some disappointed players, Stead added.

The coach said that the key was finding the right balance for the squad and ensuring our bases were covered for a very competitive tournament.

The 2019 World Cup runner-ups will play Pakistan in a warm-up game before starting their campaign on October 5 against world champions England.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

