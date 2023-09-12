Watch: Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson Plays Golf In Dubai

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson was seen trying his hand at golf in Dubai on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batsman shared a video of him on Instagram Stories playing golf at the Emirates Golf Club.

As he plays a shot, Samson is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and black trousers.

Samson's video was also shared on X, formerly Twitter, where it got many reactions from his fans.

“Bro, getting wet in Colombo rains from a distance,” a user joked. Another described Sanju Samson as a“player with zero haters”. A comment read,“We were expecting him to play Asia Cup 2023 as well as ICC World Cup 2023 too."

“Bro decided to switch professions,” a person said.

Another added,“Hope Sanju plays well in the upcoming domestic cricket season for Kerala and performs well. And make a strong comeback.”

Sanju Samson was named a travelling reserve in India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. He travelled to Sri Lanka as a cover for injured KL Rahul but returned after Rahul joined the squad.

Pakistan faced India in the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, but the rain played spoilsport, and the match had to be stopped. It will now resume today on the reserve day at 3 pm local time.

The Asia Cup 2023 is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. The tournament is an ODI competition where six teams are eyeing the title. Nepal marked its debut in the tournament but lost the first match against Pakistan, which won by 238 runs.tre

