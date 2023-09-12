Pakistani Cricketer Shaheen Afridi To Get Married For The Second Time After Asia Cup

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi married Ansha Afridi on February 3 of this year. Now, if reports are to be believed, the couple is set to marry for the second time after the conclusion of the ongoing Asia Cup. Ansha is the daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Their February wedding was conducted according to Afridi tribal customs. Not many people were aware of the wedding, and it was confirmed in July by both Shaheen and Shahid when they shared photos on social media.

In contrast to their previwedding, this time, it appears that the couple is eager to share this joyoccasion with their loved ones and have chosen to renew their vows in a lavish ceremony later this month.

As per reports, the second marriage will take place on September 19 in Karachi, and the walima reception will be held on September 21 in Islamabad.

After the wedding the Pakistani paceman will be flying to India to take part in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The tournament starts on October 5 with the first match between New Zealand and England. Pakistan play their first match vs Netherlands on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

