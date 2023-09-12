Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty Celebrate Kohli And Kl Rahul's Brilliant Tons Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli's vintage performance and KL Rahul's unbridled century powered India to 356/2 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash at R.PremadStadium on Monday.

With his brilliant performance, Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the star batter and fans call him King Kohli. The 34-year-old scored a century and completed his 13,000 run mark in ODI cricket on Monday at R PremadStadium in Sri Lanka's Colombo.

After witnessing Kohli's significant knock, praises poured in for him on social media. His wife and actor Anushka Sharma also penned an appreciation note. Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka dropped a picture of Kohli from the moment when he hit the century.

"Super knock, super guy," she captioned it, adding a clapping and red heart emoji. Virat's sister Bhawna also beamed with pride. "Proud of you Virat God bless always," she wrote on Instagram.

The match also marked KL Rahul's comeback and what a fiery comeback it was. The batsman scored a century against Pakistan. His wife, actor Athiya Shetty, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post for her husband and his performance.

Sharing a video of the big moment, Athiya shared a post with the caption,“Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise. You are everything, I love you."

KL Rahul made his comeback into the playing XI after a long injury lay-off. The right-handed batter had previously gotten injured during IPL 2023, and then the Lucknow Super Giants player underwent surgery and a subsequent rehab at National Cricket Academy.

He was then picked in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, but a niggle ruled him out of the group stage games against Pakistan and Nepal. However, his brilliant performance on Sunday left everyone awestruck.

Inputs from wires

