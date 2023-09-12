How New Father Jasprit Bumrah Reacted To Shaheen Afridi's Sweet Gesture

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has expressed his gratitude to Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi for sending a present for his newborn. Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their first child, a boy, on September 4.

Reacting to the video shared by Afridi on X (formerly Twitter), Bumrah said, "Beautiful gesture. My family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always."

In the clip, the Pakistani fast bowler is seen walking towards Bumrah and congratulating him. He then says,“Many congratulations, Bumrah bhai (brother) and to bhabhi (sister-in-law). May Allah always keep your son happy and he becomes the new Bumrah." Afridi then hands over the gift for the little one.

At the time of sharing the video, Afridi wrote,“Love and peace. Congratulations, Jasprit Bumrah and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans.”

Bumrah has earlier revealed the name of the newest member of his family.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana."

