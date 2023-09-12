Responsive Ranked #1 In 9 G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Market Reports Including Top International Rfp Software

Responsive maintained Leader staby receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in its category.

Overall, Responsive ranked #1 in 9 of G2's Fall 2023 Grid® Market Reports and earned a total of 36 badges, including 25 in leadership across the RFP, Proposal, Privacy Assessment, Risk Assessment, Document Generation, and Vendor Security categories. Today, nearly 2,000 companies worldwide rely on Responsive to manage their responses to RFPs, RFIs, security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires and other relevant customer inquiries. This recognition demonstrates the value those customers gain from Responsive's comprehensive platform.

“The Strategic Response Management Platform from Responsive plays a critical role helping organizations of all sizes put their best foot forward when responding to high priority information requests from customers and prospects. By responding more effectively, organizations can accelerate revenue, mitigate risks, and provide employees a better experience,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and co-founder of Responsive.“We're deeply honored to have received such positive reviews from our users and this recognition from G2, and we remain committed to ensuring our customers are getting maximum value from our platform – including a full scope of response use cases.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided toby real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2.“Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Recent G2 customer reviews on the Responsive platform include:

“If you are like me who handles RFPs, security questionnaires and due diligence questionnaires day in and day out, you will love Responsive because it truly makes your life easier. No longer are the days when you share excel files over email or Google Drive to ask different SMEs to complete their questions. Responsive allows you to easily map offline questions (Excel, Word) into the tool and assign the questions out to variSMEs, who can go into Responsive to complete their questions.” – Enterprise User, Information Services

“The system has transformed the project management and creation of our bid responses. It has taken a very manual process and applied logic to the drafting phase of answers. Our business is growing rapidly and we need a bid response tool to cope with creating speedy bid responses: the tool achieves this.” – Laura P., Enterprise User

“Responsive is very flexible - role-based permissioning is easy to implement and understand. The tool is user-friendly to the point that most tech-savvy users require little to no training.” – Ben J., Senior Proposal Manager, MidMarket

“The thing I like most, is that we are getting all of our data onto one place and will then, ideally, be able to respond faster to inquiries in the future. [ ... ] We are already seeing improvements in our response times and we are only a year in. The customer service at Responsive is also wonderful. They are attentive and helpful, and open to all the feedback to truly make a product that is useful and beneficial to the industry.” – Paula K., MidMarket

About Responsive

Responsive (formerly RFPIO) is the global leader in strategic response management software, transforming how organizations share and exchange critical information. Our innovative, best-in-class platform and customer value programs empower companies to accelerate growth, mitigate risk and improve the employee experience. With Responsive, frontline teams deliver superior responses using intelligent technologies to quickly, accurately and automatically manage RFPs, RFIs, vendor security questionnaires (VSQs), due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), risk assessments, business presentations and all other complex information requests (RFXs).

For more information, visit responsive.io .

G2 Grid Report Methodology

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the RFP category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Technology buyers can use the Grid® to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences. For sellers, media, investors, and analysts, the Grid® provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

Media Contact:

Kristi Piechnik

Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

Responsive

