Asia Cup: Kl Rahul Solves India's Number Four Puzzle With Brilliant Hundred

Shreyas Iyer's back spasm on Sunday gave KL Rahul an opportunity to play the big game against Pakistan.

Rahul, who was also making a comeback from a long injury layoff, was itching to justify the faith selectors showed in him by picking him in the World Cup squad.

And he proved them right with a magnificent hundred against the arch-rivals in Colombo.

There was a lot of media hype around Pakistan's fast bowlers who had dominated the early-round clashes in the Asia Cup.

But in this Super Four clash, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the template by scoring quick half-centuries and setting a good platform for the rest of the batsmen.

Pakistan did make a comeback, dismissing the two Indian openers in quick successions after their brilliant century stand.

But Rahul, who joined Virat Kohli, battled sensibly to rebuild the innings. When the match restarted on Monday, the reserve day, the two batsmen had to do it all over again against the formidable Pakistan attack, albeit without Haris Rauf, who had an injury issue.

Despite the delayed start under overcast conditions, both Rahul and Kohli looked at ease and went after the bowling once they were set.

With Pakistan hampered by Rauf's injury, Rahul took advantage and punished Iftikhar Ahmed, the off-spinner.

But the best shot of the day from Rahul came against leg-spinner Shadab Khan when he hit him against the spin for six at long-on. This was KL Rahul at his best. When on song, he is unstoppable and looks a class apart. He had to run the hard yards with Kohli on the other side, but he matched his speed and made sure India did not lose the tempo.

By the time India finished their 50 overs, both batsmen scored hundreds but Rahul scoring a hundred after coming back from an injury must be a relief not only for him but also for the selectors, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

This fantastic hundred from Rahul may also solve a big dilemma.

The team have been in search of a number four who can play the big overs in the 50 overs format and finish an innings like Rahul did.

I genuinely believe India have found answers to their number four mystery.

