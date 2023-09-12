Coopersurgical Selects Billingplatform To Streamline Revenue Lifecycle Management Processes

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform ,

the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models,

today announced that CooperSurgical has selected BillingPlatform for its process automation capabilities, flexible configuration and ability to support CooperSurgical's multiple billing models.

CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology (ART) and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families.

After a thorough review of the market, BillingPlatform emerged as the solution that could best support CooperSurgical's multiple billing models including recurring, subscription and hybrid models. In addition, the ability to easily automate workflow processes and make simple system configurations to meet the specific needs of CooperSurgical and its customers were key factors in the decision process. CooperSurgical has licensed BillingPlatform's Billing, Revenue Recognition and Collections solutions, as well as its Customer Portal capability.

"When we began the search for a new billing solution, it was really important forto find a solution that could helpbuild personal connections with our customers and also fit into our greater enterprise ecosystem," said Erin Agar, Director of Accounting Operations at CooperSurgical. "BillingPlatform delivered the features, scale and security while being the most adaptable to our business model so we could automate many manual processes and let our team fotheir valuable time on supporting our customers."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"CooperSurgical is at the forefront of technological advancements to improve the lives and health of women, babies and families," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "We look forward to powering CooperSurgical's unique revenue lifecycle management processes and enhancing their overall customer experience."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester WaveTM: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023,"

being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360TM Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index

report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortListÔ

for 2022, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research

and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment.

The company was also recognized for a third year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 TM, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its third consecutive year, listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards .

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience.

Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.

