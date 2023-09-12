21 Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. Lawyers Named To 2024 Best Lawyers List.



John A. Anderson

Thomas

P. Cavanaugh



George A.

Contis

Elizabeth

Favaro

Kara

Ferrara

Julius

H. Giarma



Bruce

W. Haffey

William

H. Heritage III

William

H. Horton

Keela Johnson

Victoria S. Lehman

Adam

Levitsky

Timothy

J. Mullins

Ryan

L. Perry

Dennis

M. Rauss

Paul

Thursam

Jared Trust

Matthew S. Weaver

LeRoy H. Wulfmeier III

John R. Fleming Lauren

M. Studley

Best Lawyers has been the original and trusted publication for legal referrals for over four decades. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers.



The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America. We would like to congratulate the above-listed attorneys on being selected as The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan.

Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with over 60 attorneys. Areas of practice include family law, estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, and workers' compensation.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession.

Visit

for more information.

SOURCE Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.