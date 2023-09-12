Stout Acquires Torrey Partners, Deepening Bench Of Expert Consultants And Testifiers

Stout is pleased to welcome Torrey Partners' team of 25 professionals to the firm's Disputes, Claims, & Investigations group, bolstering the group's bench of expert testifiers and presence on the West Coast. The Torrey Partners team is led by Managing Directors Dr. Patrick Kennedy, Brian Bergmark, and Michelle Mangan.

"We have always prided ourselves on delivering the highest level of economic, forensic accounting, and valuation services," said Patrick Kennedy. "By joining Stout, we will be able to leverage Stout's extensive disputes and investigations proficiency and resources, enablingto strengthen our service offering. Our clients will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this acquisition."

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering comprehensive solutions to our clients," said Mike Petron, Co-President of the Disputes, Claims, & Investigations group at Stout. "The combination of our expertise with Torrey Partners' deep-rooted experience will enableto continue growing our intellectual property, complex business litigation, and high-stakes marital dissolution practices."

The deal represents Stout's fifth acquisition since Audax Private Equity invested in the company in November 2021. The transaction to acquire Torrey Partners became effective on September 1, 2023. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Stout.

About

Stout

Stout is a global investment bank and advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerindustries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about

our

Relentless

Excellence®

at

stout.com.

Stout

is

a

trade

name

for

Stout Risius

Ross,

LLC,

Stout

Advisors SA,

Stout

Bluepeak Asia

Ltd.,

Stout GmbH, MB

e

Associati

S.r.l., Stout

Park

Ltd,

and

Stout

Capital, LLC,

a

FINRA-registered

broker­ dealer and

SIPC member firm.

The terms "Stout" or

the "firm" refer to

one

or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Torrey Partners

Torrey Partners solves complex financial and economic problems in the business and litigation context. Its professionals provide thorough, efficient, and effective solutions by combining the perspectives of accounting, economics, finance, valuation, and data analytics. Many of Torrey Partners' professionals have worked together for well over a decade, beginning at Mack|Barclay and continuing with LECG. Torrey Partners has maintained a culture of excellence and hard work, providing thoughtful solutions and exceptional service to its clients, which have included individuals, prominent law firms, government agencies, and businesses ranging from sole proprietorships to the Fortune 500.

About Audax Private Equity

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading middle market investment firm with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, over 185 employees, and 85-pinvestment professionals. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has invested in more than 160 platforms and 1,200 add-on acquisitions. Through Audax's disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute on organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. For more information, visit audaxprivateequityor follow Audax Private Equity on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Stout