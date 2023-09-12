Indian Rupee Rises Against Dirham In Early Trade

However, firm crude oil prices hovering above USD 90 (25 against the Dirham) per barrel and outflow of foreign funds weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here. ]

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened 9 paise higher at 82.93 (22.59 against Dirham) and traded in a narrow range of 82.90 to 82.96 (23.02 to 23.04 against the Dirham) against the greenback.

The offshore Chinese yuan reached a high of 7.2932 to the dollar, a rally of about 1 per cent.

China's foreign exchange self-regulatory body said on Monday it would resolutely fend off risks of the yuan overshooting and pledged to take action when needed to correct one-sided and pro-cyclical activities.

This prompted the yuan, which earlier received a boost from strength in the yen following hawkish comments by the Bank of Japan governor, to rise higher.

Some traders reckoned that more downside from here on USD/INR was unlikely.

Dollar demand from local oil companies will keep the USD/INR bid, a foreign exchange trader at a public sector bank said. Importers are likely to be quite active around the 82.80-82.85 level, the trader added.

The dollar index weakened to 104.58 during Asia hours while the 10-yearTreasury yield was a touch higher at 4.29 per cent.

"The rupee is likely to hold a range between 82.70 to 82.97 through the day," said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities. Dips in USD/INR are an opportunity for importers to raise their hedges, Parmar said.

Investors will keenly eye inflation readings due in India and thethis week. While India's consumer inflation numbers are due on Tuesday, thewill report the data on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with to promote digital payments: Indian official

'Five-decade journey in 6 years', World Bank lauds India's digital infra leap

India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash: Heavy rains in Colombo on match reserve day