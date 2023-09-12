Ivans Recognizes 2023 Ivans Connected Agents

Criteria for Ivans Connected agents include having fully customized their Ivans ExchangeTM Connections Report, indicating interest for specific download or insurers to be appointed with. Additionally, agents will have logged in to Ask Kodiak to review market appetite.

This year, the number of Ivans Connected agencies grew by nearly 45% from 2022. Nineteen of this year's winners have been recognized six years in a row. Those 19 agencies are:



Addison Insurance Agency

Ameristar Agency

BHS Insurance

Brownrigg Insurance

Calnonprofits Insurance Services

Hamler-Gingrich Insurance

Hudson Insurance Group LLC

Inszone Insurance Services Inc.

Key Insurance LLC

McNair Agency

Morris & Garritano Insurance

Professional Risk Associates

Reese Insurance Group, Inc.

Rotunno Agency

Seely & Durland, Inc.

Skeele Agency, Inc.

Snyder Moore Agencies, Inc.

Square State Insurance LLC Wesfair Insurance Agency

More information on becoming an Ivans Connected agency and a full list of connected agencies can be viewed here .

“In order to drive productivity and profitability in today's increasingly competitive and digital world, it's important that agencies embrace connectivity and automate their interactions with carriers,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans.“Our Ivans Connected agents see the real value in bringing the agency and carrier channel closer together, and they are truly leading this industry and pushing it forward, and we couldn't be more pumped to recognize them.”

Learn more about Ivans at the first-ever Camp Ivans: An Agency Adventure , a virtual (and free) summer camp series covering all your agency needs to become successful in today's digital world.

