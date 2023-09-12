Wall Street Gains, Dollar Eases As Cpi Report Looms

All three majorstock indexes were modestly higher in early trading, rebounding from the prior week'slosses, with electric automaker Tesla Inc providing the most upside lift.

“September is seasonally a tough month for equities but on balance things looked better than people feared,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice-president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York.“We're unlikely to see high levels of conviction from investors that will drive a market rally this month. There's also no reason to be overly fearful.”

The relatively quiet session appeared to be the calm before a storm ofeconomic data this week, with Wednesday's crucial consumer prices report (CPI) paramount.

Analysts expect inflation to have heated up last month, driven by rising oil costs. Core CPI, which strips away volatile food and energy prices, is seen cooling on an annual basis.

The hotly anticipated CPI data will give market participants a snapshot of August inflation, and could provide some illumination regarding the duration of theFederal Reserve's restrictive policy cycle.

The Fed, which has left the door open to further interest rate hikes, has pledged to remain agile in its response to economic data.

Financial markets have essentially baked in a rate pause at the conclusion of its September 19-20 monetary policy meeting, beyond which the path grows less certain, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Elsewhere, comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda raised the possibility that Japan could begin moving away from its era of negative interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.62 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 34,703.21, the S&P 500 gained 20.71 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 4,478.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.71 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 13,829.24.

European shares advanced on signs of economic stabilization from Beijing as investors looked ahead to the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday along with theCPI report.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.41 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.56 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.45 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.38 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.43 per cent.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of world currencies, as traders looked for hopeful signs of an economic“soft landing,” while the Yen surged following Ueda's comments.

The dollar index fell 0.59 per cent, with the euro up 0.48 per cent to $1.075.